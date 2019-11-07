|
|
John H. Brophy, age 89, of North Port, Florida, passed away on November 4, 2019.
He was born on March 30, 1930 in Orange, New Jersey. John graduated from Blair Academy in Blairstown, New Jersey and from the N.J. Institute of Technology in
Newark, New Jersey. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army as a Signal Corpsman and served
during the Korean Conflict. He worked for the Public Service Electric & Gas Company Maplewood Testing Laboratory in Maplewood, New Jersey and then promoted to Engineer Nuclear Construction Dept and retired in 1987.
John was a 32nd Degree Master Mason, member of Shriners International, past
member of Salaam Shrine Center in Livingston, New Jersey, Past Commodore of the Nur Shrine Yacht Club in Wilmington, Delaware, assisted in forming the annual
Hospital Cruise for patients of the Philadelphia Shriners Hospital, past member of the Mid Atlantic Assoc. Shrine Yacht Clubs, past member of the International Association Shrine Yacht Clubs, present member of the Sahib Shrine Center in Sarasota, Florida and also member of the North Port Shrine Club in North Port,
Florida.
John is survived by his loving wife, Elsie (Kitty); a son, Kevin Brophy and his wife
Lynette of Hayes, Virginia; a daughter, Kathleen French and her husband James of
Marlton, New Jersey. He also leaves behind three grandchildren, Christopher Brophy,
Ryan French and Megan French.
A private graveside service with military honors will be held at Sarasota National
Cemetery in Sarasota. Memorial donations may be made to the Sahib Shrine Building Fund by way of the Recorder's Office Sahib Shrine Center, 600 N. Beneva Road, Sarasota, Florida 34232. Farley Funeral Home in North Port is handling the arrangements. A message of condolence may be sent to the family by visiting www.farleyfuneralhome.com