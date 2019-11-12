|
Carolyn Ann Chinault-Neff, age 67, passed away on October 28, 2019. Carolyn was born October 30, 1951 to Preston & Billy Jean Chinault in Bluefield, West Virginia.
Carolyn enjoyed working for Steve & Pauline Gymarthy at KFC for 46 years and was always a service to all. She became Steve & Pauline's honorary daughter throughout the years. Carolyn is also preceded in death by Pauline.
Carolyn will always be remembered as Mom, Gia, Sissy, Auntie, Miss Carolyn, and friend.
Carolyn was preceded in death by her loving parents, sister Phyllis Jean Bailey and brother Roger Chinault. Carolyn is survived by her loving husband, Bradley Neff of 49 years, brothers Michael (Martha) Chinault, Gary (Penny) Chinault, Steven Chinault and Ricky Chinault as well as sister Linda (Les) Correll. Carolyn will be greatly missed by her children Caroline (Dave) Small-Faircloth, Tammy Small-Snyder, and Brian Wilkins, along with four grandchildren, three great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews in which she held close to her heart.
A celebration of Carolyn's heroic life will be held on Saturday, November 16, 1pm at Peace River Shores Clubhouse, 29075 Riverview Lane, Punta Gorda, Florida.