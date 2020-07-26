Christopher N. Hahn (Topher), of Englewood, Fla., passed away on July 11, 2020, at Tidewell Hospice in Arcadia, Fla. Chris was born March 2, 1982 , in Arcadia, Fla. He was a great loving son and brother who had many family and friends he left behind. He enjoyed fishing, boating and hunting.



He is survived by his loving mother Cathey Smith, stepfather Kenny Smith, sister Jessica Carter (John) and their three children Lillian, Layla and Dylan, Brother Johnathan Carter, Sr., and son Jonathan Jr., sister Megan Blackmon, grandparents Gloria Hahn and Alice McClelland, Uncle Kerry Strickland and wife Cindy, Ashley Strickland and Cody Strickland, Aunt Brenda Armstrong, Aunt Debra and Darrel Mothershed. He was preceded in death by his father David Blackman, Aunt Ruth Strickland, Grandfathers Henry Hahn II and Ellis Blackman also many cousins and friends.



