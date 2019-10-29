|
Lois A. (Gohm) Crites of Punta Gorda, Florida went to be with the Lord Jesus October 26, 2019, secure in her celestial home. She was born on May 16, 1928 in Saginaw, Michigan. She was the daughter of the late William H. and Florence Gohm. Lois graduated from Arthur Hill High School in Saginaw, Michian. She married SSGT William E. Crites of the United States Marine Corps on September 15, 1951 in Saginaw. After moving to Midland, Michigan, Lois worked for Losey's Jewelry Store for 20 years, seven of which she managed the Losey's Circle Mall Jewelry Store. She was "born again" accepting Jesus as her savior on March 9, 1980. She and her husband who worked for the City of Midland, retired to Harrison, Michigan and lived there for 11 years on Deer Lake. In 1999 they moved to Punta Gorda, Florida. She will be greatly missed by her husband Bill, being married for 68 years.
Her many activities were Chaplin of the VFW Post 1075 in Harrison, Michigan. She was into "clowning" for children and in charge, with her husband, of the senior ministry call Golden Jubies in her church. She was a volunteer Chaplain at the Charlotte Regional Medical Center and also a volunteer inspector for the Charlotte County Elections Board. She loved crafts, flower gardening, and traveling.
Lois has one son David Sarasota, Florida; two daughters Debra and husband Paul Bowman of Nashville, Tennessee and Nancy and husband Richard Pfruender of Midland, Michigan. She has seven grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren. Lois also leaves a dear sister Evelyn and husband Bill Fickel of North Port, Florida; and a sister Wilma Bailey of Lake, Michigan. She also leaves many wonderful nieces and nephews. A memorial service will be held at Johnson Taylor Funeral and Cremation. Cremation arrangements have been made and the ashes will be taken to the Veterans Military National Cemetery in Sarasota, Florida. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Tidewell Hospice of Port Charlotte.