Walter E. "Sonny" Ertel, Jr., of Venice, Florida, and formerly of Williamsport, Pennsylvania, passed away on November 2, 2019. He was born on December 19, 1924, in
Williamsport, Pennsylvania, the son of Walter and Rena Mae Ertel. Walter served in the Army Air Corp. from 1943-1946 as a mechanic on B 24s. Following his time in the
Army Air Corp., he served as President of the Williamsport Foundry. He was a 75-year member of the Masonic lodge No. 106. He was also a member of Sahib Shrine. Walter was preceded in death by his former wife, Rosemary Chilson Ertel and two sisters, Emily Ertel Doebler and Anna Mae Ertel Seitzer.
He is survived by his wife, Edna; his children, John V. Ertel and wife Trudy of
Gloucester, Virginia, William E. Ertel and his wife Bonnie of Brevard, North Carolina; five grandchildren; eight great grandchildren; four stepchildren, Linda Wilkinson and
husband Jim, Connie Brower, Arnold Munro, Kathy Nearhood and husband John;
nine step grandchildren; and four step great grandchildren.
No services are scheduled at this time. To share a memory of Sonny or to send a
condolence to the family visit www.farleyfuneralhome.com In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to The Wilds Christian Camp, Emmanuel Lutheran Church, Tidewell Hospice of Venice, and .