Alford Eugene Eslinger (Gene) of Rotonda West, Florida, passed away at the age of 85 on November 6, 2019. Born January 15, 1934 in Barling, Arkansas. Gene will be missed by all who knew him for his kindness, unselfishness and sense of humor. He never had an unkind word to say about anyone. He cherished his wife, loved his children and loved his country. He was an avid reader, enjoyed listening to music, playing card games, fishing, and cheering for the Dallas Cowboys.
Gene served in the U.S. Army from 1950 to 1972 and fought in the Korean and Vietnam wars. He received a Bronze Star and retired from military service in 1972. Immediately after, Gene served in the Federal Government, Defense Investigative Service and retired from Federal Service in 1992.
Gene is survived by his wife Kathy K. Eslinger, daughters Karin P. (John) Pendleton of Fort Smith, Arkansas, Cheryl L. Eslinger of Richmond, Virginia and son Gregory R. (Julie) Eslinger of Alexandria, Virginia; his sister Doris Matlock and brother Ray Eslinger. Gene is survived by grandchildren Jason (Mandy) Pendleton and Megan Eslinger; great grandchildren Zachary (Catie) Pendleton and Hunter Pendleton. Predeceased by his parents Alfred D. and Lorene Eslinger
A memorial service with Military Honors will be held for family and friends at Sarasota National Cemetery on November 14 at 2:30 pm. Memorial donations may be made to the Douglas T. Jacobson Veterans Nursing Home of Port Charlotte, Florida.
Arrangements are by Lemon Bay Funeral Home and Cremation Services.