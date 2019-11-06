|
John J. (Jim) Fatula, 85, of Venice, Florida, formerly of Robindale, Pennsylvania, passed away on Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019 at Tidewell Hospice Center in Venice, Florida. Jim was born on June 11, 1934 in Johnstown Pennsylvania. He was the son of John A. and Mary (Figula) Fatula. A 1952 graduate of Armagh High School, Jim went on to serve in the United States Army from 1954 to 1958, where he learned the machinist trade. Professionally, was a machinist for TRW Inc. Aerospace Division, where he manufactured parts for Projects Mercury and Gemini and early ICBM systems. In later years, Jim finished his career with his friends in Venice, Florida. at Babe's Hardware and Nielsen Media Research. Jim was an outstanding dancer, often seen gliding across the dance floor with his wife and partner, Shirley, leaving spectators in awe. He enjoyed the sunny Florida coast for some 40 years; specifically, he enjoyed beach workouts and sunrise and sunset walks. His other hobbies included cooking, woodworking, and residential construction. Jim was a kind and pleasant soul with a charismatic smile. He was an avid dog lover, especially fond of the Shih Tzu breed.
Jim is survived by three sons: Mark (Krista) Fatula, of Punta Gorda, Florida, Jeffrey (Diana) Fatula, of Clymer, and James Fatula, of Cleveland, Ohio; sisters Geraldine Christlieb, of Kimmell, Indiana and Elaine (Allen) Hiser, of Annandale, Virginia; brothers Albert "Fuzz" (Liz) Fatula, Sr., of Seward and Gene (Joan) Fatula, of Bryantown, Maryland; granddaughter Kayla Fatula; grandsons Joseph and Kevin Fatula; stepchildren: Brenda Rodkey, Curt and Tom Kenley; step grandchildren: David and Nicole Rodkey and Danielle, Clay, and Chad Kenley; four step great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, Jim was preceded in death by his first wife, Catherine (DeRubis) Fatula; his second wife, Shirley (Wesenberg) Fatula; his brother, Richard Fatula; his grandson, Jason Fatula; and his stepson, Drew Kenley. A special thanks to Jim's friends and neighbors for their support and care during his final months. By request of the deceased, interment services will be private.
In Jim's honor, donations may be made to the Angel Fund at A Pet's Friend Animal Hospital, 110 East Shamrock Blvd., Venice, FL 34293.