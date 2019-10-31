|
Harry C. Green, Jr. 77 of Englewood, Florida passed Monday, October 28th 2019 in the care of family and Tidewell Hospice. Green the son of Harry Craig Green and Virginia Enochs was born on January 1st 1942 and was a member of one of Englewood's founding families. Mr. Green served in the United States Army in Germany as a Ranger and a LRRP of the 1st Battle Group, 30th Infantry, 3rd Infantry Division. Following his service he attended the Masonry program at North Georgia Technical College. Mr. Green owned and operated his own construction business for over 45 years. He is survived by his wife of 52 years Joyce A. Green of Englewood, Florida, son F. Daryl Green of Tallahassee, Florida, daughter Audrey I. Green of Englewood, Florida and adopted daughter Renee Giordano of Englewood, Florida, and loyal pets Dixie and Scooter. The Green family will be hosting a Celebration of Life at Lemon Bay Park on Saturday, November 2nd from 11:00 am until 1:00 pm.