POWERED BY

Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019
2:00 PM
Bay Point Church
208 Palm Avenue
Nokomis, FL
1932 - 2019
Hays Obituary
Alice (Eaton) Hays formerly of Green Bay, WI, died early Saturday morning in her home at the age of 87. She was born on Aug. 28, 1932 in the town of Green Bay where she was involved in many musicals using her beautiful soprano voice. She moved to Florida in 1970 continuing her singing in choirs including Exultate. Alice was a member of the Bay Point Church in Nokomis where she was a member of the choir and quilting group. She was also a member of the local doll clubs and the weavers' guild. She retired from Bay Village of Sarasota at the age of 72.

She was preceded in death by 2 brothers and 3 sisters and her son Joseph Eaton.

Survivors include 2 sisters (Green Bay) 7 children, Terri and Gary Jobelius of Amberg, WI, Paul and Sue Heyrman of Bonduel, WI, Mary and Eloy Rivas, Colleen Bliemeister, Karen Scott, Ted and Cindy Eaton and Andy Eaton all of Nokomis, FL. 23 grandchildren and 35 great grandchildren also survive her.

Service will be held on Sunday November 10th at 2:00 PM at the Bay Point Church, 208 Palm Avenue, Nokomis FL 34275 and a light meal to follow in the Family Center in the church. In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate a donation to either Tidewell Hospice or the .
