Donald Edward Hill, 85 of Venice, Florida, passed away peacefully on Tuesday,

October 29, 2019, with his wife, Carol, and his family by his side. Donald was born to Stella (Tenney) and Gerald Hill in Randolph, Vermont, on November 19, 1933. As a young child, Donald and his family moved to Walpole, where he and his four siblings grew up on the family dairy farm. Donald continued farming, first on his own, and later with his two brothers (The Three Hills Farm). After retiring from

farming, Donald worked for Agri-Mark as a field man for 20 years. Donald enjoyed playing cards, watching the Patriots, reading history books, traveling in the U.S. with Carol and friends, telling the very best funny "dad" jokes and

spending time with his family and all of his cherished friends in his Florida retirement community. He especially loved telling how he started playing golf at the age of 67 and was able to claim three holes-in-one, quite an achievement. He

is survived by his wife, Carol; and his four children: Denise (Paul) Hartwell, Dina (Robert) Thoma, Darcy Hill, and Derek (Chris) Hill, his step-children: Michael (Renee) McGuirk, Sherry LaMontagne (Larry Brolin), and Peter (Laura) McGuirk.

Donald will be lovingly remembered by his 13 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren. A special note of gratitude is given to Tidewell Hospice of Venice, Florida and the nurses at Venice Hospital for the outstanding care and compassion

shown to Donald and his family. Donations may be made in Donald's name to Tidewell Hospice. The family will gather next summer in New Hampshire to celebrate his life.
