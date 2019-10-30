|
Roy Clarence Johnson, 77, of Punta Gorda, Florida died Wednesday, October 23, 2019 after a long battle with cancer. Roy was born May 16, 1942 in Glasgow, Kentucky to the late Jessie L. and Claudia F. Johnson. He moved to Punta Gorda three years ago from Hendersonville, Tennessee. Roy was a retired owner & operator of a used automobile sales company in Kansas. He attended the Peace River Baptist Church of Punta Gorda until his illness no longer allowed.
Roy is survived by his loving wife of eleven years, Patricia "Patsy" Johnson of Punta Gorda; and two brothers, Cloyd and Clifton Johnson both of Kentucky. He is predeceased by brothers Henry of Kentucky and Larry of Kansas.
Roy was an amazing man who loved life to the fullest. He had a very special way of touching the lives of everyone who knew him. It was just so simple and automatic to love him the way he loved us. He liked nothing better than to make people smile. I can see him now sitting next to Jesus with a big smile and a song in his heart. Memorial services will be held in Mount Juliet, Tennessee at a later date. Roy's life will be celebrated at a tribute concert in Alligator Park, Punta Gorda, Florida featuring The High Tops.
Friends may visit online at www.robersonfh.com to extend condolences to the family. Arrangements by Roberson Funeral Home & Crematory Punta Gorda Chapel.