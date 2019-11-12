|
|
Albert Wilson Johnson, 88, of Port Charlotte, Florida passed on November 5, 2019, 12:27pm peacefully in his home. We love you Dad and you will be very missed by all of us.
He was born on February 27, 1931 in Fort Pierce, St. Lucie County Florida to Sara Wilson Johnson and Albert Franklin Johnson.
He met his personable wife, "Nom", in Thailand and was married in Bangkok on September 7, 1979 when he returned with Nom to live in Port Charlotte. He is survived by his lovely wife Pranom Promseemai Johnson and loving family members.
A Graveside Service will be November 13, 2019 at 2pm at the Sarasota National Cemetery located at 9810 State Road 72, Sarasota, FL 34241. 941-922-7200
Arrangements are under the direction of Gendron Funeral & Cremation Services located at 14538 Tamiami Trail, North Port, FL 34287. 941-423-9110 www.gendronfuneralhome.com