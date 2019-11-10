|
|
Scott "Scotty" Jones, 55, dedicated family man and sports aficionado, passed away unexpectedly at his home on November 2, 2019. The beloved son of Pat (d. 2012) and Ray (d. 1979) Jones, he was born in Glens Falls, New York, but lived most of his life in Port Charlotte.
Scott's favorite childhood hangout was Pepe's Place, his family's restaurant. Here, he developed a lifelong love for pizza, burgers, soda, and football! As an adult, he was a season ticket holder for the Miami Hurricanes!
Injured in an accident at age 27, Scott spent most of his adult life as a caregiver to his mom. He doted on her, and she on him! The two ate out frequently and enjoyed socializing. On his own, Scott participated in local trivia competitions every week at his favorite restaurant, Chubbyz.
Most importantly, Scott loved his family! He enjoyed weekly lunches with his brother Shawn; Thanksgiving dinners (with football all day); birthday parties with his family members; and Christmas gatherings, where he spoiled everyone! Scott lived in the moment, laughed heartily, and found contentment in familiar routines and the comforts of home. He gave to others what he wanted most in life: Love and acceptance. The world will be a lesser place without him. Scott will be missed every day by his brothers, Dennis (Tina) O'Leary, Shawn (Shelly) O'Leary, and Patrick O'Leary; his sisters Cindy (Al) Ragazzo, Marsha (Bud) Avery, and Raegen (Mark) Takahata; fifteen nieces and nephews; 26 great-nieces and great-nephews; Godmother Florence LaPoint; and his longtime friends Ron Pitris and Bobby Harless . Scott will also be missed by a great number of friends and acquaintances throughout Charlotte County. Please join in a celebration of Scott's life on Friday, November 15th at 11AM at Charlotte Memorial Funeral Home, 9400 Indian Spring Cemetery Road, Punta Gorda, FL 33950. Burial will follow services in the cemetery on site. To send condolences, please visit www.charlottememorial.com.