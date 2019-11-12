|
Anton "Tony" Albert Komarek, 87, of Port Charlotte, Florida, left this life on Thursday, November 7, 2019.
He died on the last day of a cruise, in his sleep, enjoying life on the water. Tony had a great love for fishing and enjoyed bringing friends and family with him. He is joining his beloved wife, Terry, who passed in 2009. He has gone on to the big fishing hole in the sky.
He started the Scientific Olympiad program at Port Charlotte High School. Tony mentored many high schoolers and brought the school to several state competitions.
Tony also enjoyed traveling. He enjoyed cruises and exploring places such as Antarctica, Arctica, Eastern Europe and other remote locations.
Tony was born May 9, 1932 in Queens, New York. He was a retired Chemical Engineer and moved to Port Charlotte in 2009 from New Orleans to be near his sisters, Jean and Janice. He loved the seafood and the lifestyle of New Orleans. He made great friends with his neighbors in Port Charlotte, who loved him dearly.
Tony is survived by his loving family, two sons, Tony Komarek and his wife Cheryl of Jacksonville, Florida and Steven Komarek and his wife Margo of Cincinnati, Ohio; two sisters, Jean Galvin (Mike) of Port Charlotte, Florida and Janice Metzger (Mike) of Westfield, New Jersey; a brother, Ronald Komarek (Sandy) of Fairport, New York; and 5 grandchildren (Nataly, Bryan, Luke, Katie and Lynn). He is also survived by many nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held Saturday November 16, 2019 at the funeral home.. Visitation will be held from Noon until 1:00 PM. Services will begin at 1:00 PM at Roberson Funeral Home Chapel, 2151 Tamiami Trail, Port Charlotte, FL 33948. Committal services and entombment will be held later at St. Charles Borromeo Cemetery, Destrehan, Louisiana.
In lieu of flowers the family has requested memorial contributions be made to your favorite cancer charity.
Friends may visit online at www.robersonfh.com to extend condolences to the family. Arrangements by Roberson Funeral Home Port Charlotte Chapel.