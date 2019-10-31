|
|
Bernard (Guy) A. Kurecki II, 81, of Eva, Alabama, passed away on Oct. 16th, 2019 in Eva, Alabama. Bernard (Guy) A. Kurecki II was born in Chicago, Illinois to Bernard Sr and Helen Kurecki on Sept. 7th, 1938. He was a veteran and served in the Air Force. He was involved in the Lions Club of Eva, Alabama. He is preceded in death by wife Mary Kurecki of Arcadia, Florida. He is survived by his children, Bern Kurecki (Samantha) of Eva, Alabama, Alyce Rittenhouse of Denver, Colorado, Alan Kurecki (Lisa) of North Port, Florida, Scott Kurecki of Venice, Florida, Joe Kurecki of Venice, Florida, Jackie Detert (Bryan) of Venice, Florida, Andrew Kurecki (Jon) of Arden North Carolina, Kelly Lacy (Adam) of Conroe, Texas, Tammy Kurecki of Venice, Florida, Wendy Caie of Venice, Florida, Lyndi Mickey (Justin) of Venice, Florida, former spouse and Mother of his children, Alyce Kurecki of Venice, Florida, 30 grandchildren and 19 great grandchildren.