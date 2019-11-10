|
Mass of Christian Burial for Rita (Tucker) Kutie will be 10:30 AM, Tuesday, November 12, 2019 at St. Mary Catholic Church, 242 North State Street, Painesville, Ohio. Friends will be received 9:00 - 10:00 AM, before mass, at Spear Mulqueeny Funeral Home, 667 Mentor Avenue, Painesville. Burial will be in Riverside Cemetery.
Rita was born April 11, 1930 in Sebring, Ohio to Stephen and Mary Catherine (McQuad) Tucker. She passed away November 6, 2019 at Crandall Medical Center in Sebring Ohio.
Rita received her B.S. in Education and Doctorate of Philosophy at Kent State University. She earned her Master's Degree of Science at The University of Wisconsin. She was a professor of Business Writing at Lakeland Community College and co-wrote multiple Business writing manuals. She was an avid golfer, world traveler and spent many winters enjoying sunny Florida. She was an active parishioner at St. Mary's Catholic Church and Epiphany Cathedral in Venice Florida.
Rita is survived by: son, Tom (Bettie) Kutie, daughters, Ann (Amber) Kutie, Janet Coito; seven grandchildren and 12 great children. Sisters, Mary Tucker, Betty Jones and Brother, Steve (Phyllis) Tucker.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Elmer Kutie in 2008; her parents; sister, Delores (Joseph) Nocera and brother, Joseph Tucker
In lieu of flowers donations may be made in Rita's memory to St. Mary Church, 242 North State Street, Painesville, Ohio 44077