Rene A. Kuypers passed away on October 7, 2019. His loving wife and son were by his side. Rene was born in Detroit on May 21, 1926 to Cornelius and Alice V. Kuypers. After graduating from the University of Detroit, he entered the US Army. Upon discharge, he enrolled at the Georgetown Law School. In 1962, Rene and his wife, Marge moved to Pennsylvania where he went to work in the Patent Department of Univac Corporation. Upon retirement, the couple retired to Venice where Rene enjoyed the warm weather and the active lifestyle at the Venice Golf and Country club. Rene is survived by his wife Marge, his son Scott, his daughter-in-law Theresa, and his three grandchildren Michael, Meghan and Tommy. A Celebration of Life will be held November 30th at 2 pm at the Venice Golf and Country Club. Memorial gifts may be made to Tidewell Hospice in Venice.