Home

POWERED BY

Services
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019
2:00 PM
Venice Golf and Country Club
Resources
More Obituaries for Kuypers
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kuypers


1926 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Kuypers Obituary
Rene A. Kuypers passed away on October 7, 2019. His loving wife and son were by his side. Rene was born in Detroit on May 21, 1926 to Cornelius and Alice V. Kuypers. After graduating from the University of Detroit, he entered the US Army. Upon discharge, he enrolled at the Georgetown Law School. In 1962, Rene and his wife, Marge moved to Pennsylvania where he went to work in the Patent Department of Univac Corporation. Upon retirement, the couple retired to Venice where Rene enjoyed the warm weather and the active lifestyle at the Venice Golf and Country club. Rene is survived by his wife Marge, his son Scott, his daughter-in-law Theresa, and his three grandchildren Michael, Meghan and Tommy. A Celebration of Life will be held November 30th at 2 pm at the Venice Golf and Country Club. Memorial gifts may be made to Tidewell Hospice in Venice.
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of 's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -