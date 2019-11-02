|
|
Lutze, Raymond J.
Jan 02,1925 - Oct 22 2019
Born in Naugatuck, Connecticut Ray served in the U.S. Navy aboard the USS Santee. He began his career as an electrical engineer with RCA and retired from Northrup in 1989. He enjoyed boating and was an active participant in local bowling and shuffleboard leagues.
Surviving, are his loving wife of 70 years Elizabeth (Helbig) Lutze, five children: Nancy Paciencia of Kittery, Maine, R Jay Lutze of Plymouth, Massachusetts, Martha Fox of Antioch, California, Barbara Lockhart of Schaumburg, Illinois, and Susan Hasse of Gallitin, Tennessee. Mr. Lutze is also survived by 15 grandchildren and many great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers donations, in his memory, can be made to Habitat for Humanity.