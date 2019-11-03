|
Marcia M. Meredith, 74, of Punta Gorda, Florida passed away October 29, 2019 after a long battle with cancer. She was born August 17, 1945 in Joliet, Illinois to the late Bernard and Marie Hartman. She moved to Punta Gorda 23 years ago from Plainfield, Illinois where she was a secretary for the Natural Gas Pipline. She attended Plainfield High School Class of 1963.
She is survived by her husband of 50 years, Harry "Happy" Meredith of Punta Gorda, FL and a daughter, Dawn Meredith of Gilbert, Arizona; grandson, Nathan Braatz also of Gilbert, Arizona; a sister, Charlene Boula of Carefree, Arizona as well as nieces and nephews.
There will be no services at this time. A Celebration of her life will be held by her family at a later date. Thank you to Tidewell Hospice for the help you provided the last three weeks of her life. In lieu of flowers, donations to Tidewell Hospice at tidewell.org would be appreciated. Please visit kays-ponger.com to leave the family your thoughts, memories and condolences on the online guestbook.