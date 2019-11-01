Home

Roberson Funeral Home & Crematory
2151 Tamiami Trail
Port Charlotte, FL 33948
941-629-3141
1948 - 2019
Panella Obituary
John David Panella, Jr., 71, of Port Charlotte, Florida died Monday, October 28, 2019 at Tampa General Hospital, Tampa, Florida. John was born August 13, 1948 in Youngstown, Ohio to the late John and Agnes Panella. He was a retired Carpentry/Cabinetmaking teacher at the Mahoning County Career and Technical Center in Ohio. He also served as a Reserve Deputy Sheriff for the Mahoning County Sherriff's Department. After retiring in 2010, he moved to Port Charlotte. John enjoyed travel, visiting the casino, and taking advantage of the beautiful weather in his adopted home. He is survived by his loving family, his wife, Sonnia Maritza (Puga) Panella of Port Charlotte; two daughters, Melissa (Patrick) Williams and Mary (Joseph) Richley both of Poland, Ohio: two sisters Joan (Joseph) Maro of Poland, Ohio, and Mary (James) Dickens of Massillon, Ohio, and his loving grandchildren Nathaniel and Jocelyn Richley of Poland, Ohio.

Friends may visit online at www.robersonfh.com to extend condolences to the family. Private arrangements by Roberson Funeral Home & Crematory Port Charlotte Chapel.
