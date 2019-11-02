Home

Holy Trinity Lutheran Church
2565 Tamiami Trl
Port Charlotte, FL 33952
Memorial service
Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019
10:30 AM
Holy Trinity Lutheran Church
2565 Tamiami Trail
Port Charlotte, FL
1937 - 2019
Judith Ann Parks (1937-2019)

Judith Ann (Gavin) Parks, of North Port, Florida, passed away peacefully October 27, 2019 in Sarasota Memorial Hospital. She was born October 8, 1937 in Detroit, Michigan to Edwin Gavin and Josephine Branka. She is survived by, Clinton, her beloved husband of 62 years, her 3 loving children, 5 grandchildren, and her sister Mary Gavin. Judy and Clint moved from Detroit to become Florida residents 18 years ago and grew close to many cherished friends and neighbors. Judy was known for her positive attitude, generous spirit and loved by all that knew her.

A memorial service will be held at 10:30 am Saturday, November 2, 2019, at Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, 2565 Tamiami Trail, Port Charlotte, Florida. The family wishes in lieu of flowers that donations be made to the food pantry at Holy Trinity Lutheran Church.
