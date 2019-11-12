|
|
PUGLISI, Victoria S. (Sanchez). Of Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts, and Port Charlotte, Florida, on November 6,
2019. Wife of the late Frank J. Mazzio, Jr., and Leonard Puglisi. Mother of Andrea and her
husband Nelson DesJardins. Victoria was the owner Physical Medicine Center, Brookline, Massachusetts. Visitation will be held in the Bell-O'Dea Funeral Home, 376 Washington St., Brookline, Massachusetts. on Tuesday morning November 12 th from 9:00 - 10:30 followed by a Funeral Mass in Holy Name Church, West Roxbury, Massachusetts. at 11:00. Relatives and friends are kindly invited. Interment Walnut Hills Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Angell Memorial Animal
Hospital, 350 So. Huntington Ave., Boston, Massachusetts. 02130.