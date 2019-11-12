Home

Bell-O'Dea Funeral Home
376 Washington St
Brookline, MA 02445
(617) 277-7652
Puglisi Obituary
PUGLISI, Victoria S. (Sanchez). Of Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts, and Port Charlotte, Florida, on November 6,

2019. Wife of the late Frank J. Mazzio, Jr., and Leonard Puglisi. Mother of Andrea and her

husband Nelson DesJardins. Victoria was the owner Physical Medicine Center, Brookline, Massachusetts. Visitation will be held in the Bell-O'Dea Funeral Home, 376 Washington St., Brookline, Massachusetts. on Tuesday morning November 12 th from 9:00 - 10:30 followed by a Funeral Mass in Holy Name Church, West Roxbury, Massachusetts. at 11:00. Relatives and friends are kindly invited. Interment Walnut Hills Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Angell Memorial Animal

Hospital, 350 So. Huntington Ave., Boston, Massachusetts. 02130.
