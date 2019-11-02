Home

Shockey


1928 - 2019
Shockey Obituary
Lois Ramelle Shockey, age 91, of Port Charlotte, Florida. passed away on October 30, 2019. She was born March 23, 1928 in Winter Haven, Florida. to John Winwood and Fay (nee Sturkie) Clement and moved to Punta Gorda in 1952. She was a registered nurse and a veteran of the Korean War where she served in the U.S. Air Force. She retired from a long and successful nursing career in Punta Gorda.

She was preceded in death by two husbands, Lacy C. Flowers and Harry E. Shockey.

She leaves two sisters, Mary Fay Marks of Texas and Joanne Williams of North Carolina, one niece and four nephews, one stepson, Jere M. Shockey of Michigan and their families.

At the request of Lois, there will be no calling hours or services

