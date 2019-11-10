|
Charles C. Sperow, 89, passed away October 27, 2019 at his home. He was born July 20, 1930 in Alliance, Ohio and made his home in Punta Gorda, Florida since 1987. He was a retired Colonel in the US Army, a combat veteran of the Korean and Vietnam Wars. He lived for an adventure and was and endless recounter. As a result all the family loves history and are quite adventurous themselves.
He is survived by his loving daughters, Stori and Wendi, grandchildren, Sarah, Adam, Ruth, Renee, John, Dorothy, Stephen, Elizabeth, Lucy, Jack, Kathryn, Paul, and Corrie; 9 great-grandchildren.
He will join his wife, MaryAnn and comrades in the Arlington National Cemetery.
