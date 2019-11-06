Home

Charlotte Memorial Funeral Home & Memorial Gardens
9400 Indian Springs Cemetery Road
Punta Gorda, FL 33950
(941) 639-1171
Visitation
Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Charlotte Memorial Funeral Home & Memorial Gardens
9400 Indian Springs Cemetery Road
Punta Gorda, FL 33950
Prayer Service
Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019
7:00 PM
Charlotte Memorial Funeral Home & Memorial Gardens
9400 Indian Springs Cemetery Road
Punta Gorda, FL 33950
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Nov. 11, 2019
11:00 AM
Sacred Heart Catholic Church
211 West Charlotte Ave.
Punta Gorda, FL
1942 - 2019
Suminski Obituary
Vicki L. Suminski, age 77, of Punta Gorda Isles, Florida passed away on October 30, 2019. She was born on June 10, 1942 to the late Florence M. Burill. Vicki grew up in Napoleon, Ohio.

She married Gerard "Jerry" Suminski on April 20, 1963 in Toledo, Ohio and over the past 56 years, they enjoyed boating and times together with friends in Ohio, Maryland, and Florida.

Vicki began her banking career in Toledo, Ohio. After 38 years in the banking industry, she retired as Vice President Corporate Trust from M&T Bank in Maryland.

She is survived by her loving husband, Gerard "Jerry" Suminski and preceded in death by her mother, Florence M. Burill.

Visitation will be held at Charlotte Memorial Funeral Home on Sunday, November 10, 2019 from 5PM to 8PM with a Prayer Service at 7PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday, November 11 at 11AM Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 211 West Charlotte Ave., Punta Gorda, Florida 33950. Entombment will follow at Charlotte Memorial Cemetery followed by a Luncheon Reception inside the funeral home.

Arrangements entrusted to Charlotte Memorial Funeral Home and Cemetery, 9400 Indian Spring Cemetery Rd., Punta Gorda, Florida 33950. For more information or to leave an online condolence, please visit www.charlottememorial.com.

Memorial Contributions may be made to , .
