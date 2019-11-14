Home

Wilkins Obituary
Ronald Dean Wilkins, 76, passed away Nov. 4, 2019, at Hospice House in Port Charlotte. He was born March 8, 1943, in Corpus Christi, Texas, to Leslie And Naomi Wilkins. Ron grew up and graduated high school in Pensacola, Florida. He enlisted in the Navy, serving two years. Later he attended Livingston College in Livingston, Alabama. He moved to Charlotte County in 1979. Ron is survived by his wife, Suzanne, of fifteen years; step-children David Bieber (Chana) of Red Lodge, Montana, Marla Bieber of Port Charlotte, and Alison Muckenfuss Of Charleston,SC; a brother Gary Wilkins (Marcia) of Palm Island, Florida; several nieces, nephews, and step-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his brother, Don. Arrangements are with Fort Myers Memorial Gardens. A graveside service for friends and family will be Sat. Nov. 16 at 11:00 a.m. at Royal Palm Memorial Gardens, 27200 Jones Loop Rd., Punta Gorda.
