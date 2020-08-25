AC Gerald Martin Olsen, age 84, of Port Charlotte, Florida; formerly from Sioux City, Iowa, went to be with his Heavenly Father on Monday, August 17, 2020, at the Hospice House in Port Charlotte, Florida.



He was born to Josephine and Martin Bailey of Sioux City, Iowa on August 18, 1935. His mother re-married, and he was adopted by Robert Olsen who raised him. He graduated from East High School in 1953, and initially attended Iowa State in Ames, Iowa. He transferred to Augustana College/University and graduated with a major in English and Secondary Education in 1957. He also met his wife, Lavelle on



a choir trip to the Black Hills of South Dakota, and they were married on August 4, 1957.



He began his teaching career in Slayton, Minnesota and in 1961, he and his family moved back to his hometown of Sioux City, Iowa, where he taught English and German at Central and East High Schools for 35 years. AC Gerald Olsen dedicated his life to public service: while teaching he was a choir director at



Morningside Lutheran, and St. James Methodist churches in Sioux City, Iowa. He was proud of attaining his Master's degree in Education at University of South Dakota in Vermillion. He was an athlete, and sports enthusiast; coached girls' church basketball, and became a tennis coach for East High School.



He lost his son, Jay Christopher in a drowning accident in 1976; but still maintained an optimistic attitude and faith in God.



He retired in 1991, and moved to Port Charlotte, Florida with his wife, Lavelle in 1994 to live close to his daughter, Lori; son-in-law, Glenn, grand-children Jacqueline and Alexander. He and Lavelle helped raise Jacqueline and Alexander, and had close relationship with both grand children as they grew up.



Family survivors are his daughter, son-in-law, two grand-children and his brother, Robert Olsen, Jr. residing in California.



Arrangements have been made by Charlotte Memorial Funeral Home, Cemetery, and Crematory in Punta Gorda, Florida, 941-639-1171.



There will be a private viewing for family members on September 6, 2020 at Charlotte Memorial Funeral Home in Punta Gorda, Florida from 10:30 am -12:30 pm.



The Funeral Service will take place on September 6, 2020, at 1 pm at First Presbyterian Church, 2230 Harriet Street, Port Charlotte, Florida; Pastor Chuck Wiggins officiating. Entombment at Section Three



Mausoleum at Charlotte Memorial Cemetery will be private.



The family would like to give a special thanks to the wonderful care and compassion shown by the physician/staff at Fawcett Memorial Hospital and Hospice House in Port Charlotte.



