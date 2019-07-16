Home

POWERED BY

Services
Englewood Community Funeral Home & Cremation Service
3070 South McCall Road
Englewood, FL 34224
(941) 475-9800
Visitation
Wednesday, Jul. 17, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Gulf Cove United Methodist Church
Service
Wednesday, Jul. 17, 2019
11:00 AM
Gulf Cove United Methodist Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Addison Wareham
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Addison M. Wareham


1927 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Addison M. Wareham Obituary
Addison M. Wareham

Addison Matthew Wareham, 92, of Placida, FL passed away on Wednesday, July 10, 2019 at Venice Regional Bayfront Health.

He was born on March 2, 1927 in Lake Linden, MI to Raymond and Esther Wareham.

Mr. Wareham served in the US Navy during WW-II. He was a member of the American Legion, was known as "Mr. Fix-It" and could design anything as well, including a two-story home in the mountains of North Carolina. He had a special ability to make people laugh. Singing in the Church Choir and in a mixed chorus known as ENCORE were favorite activities.

He was ultra conservative, yet he contributed anonymously to many philanthropic causes.

He is survived by his partner of 9+ years: Virginia D. Samsel (aka Toni) his daughter: Marcia Stockard and three grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his son Greg.

Visitation will be held on Wednesday, July 17, 2019 from 10:00 AM until the Service time of 11:00 AM at Gulf Cove United Methodist Church. Navy Honors will follow the service. Burial will be in the Wareham Family Cemetery in Marble, NC.

In lieu of flowers the family request contributions be made in his memory to the Salvation Army PO Box 495126 Port Charlotte, Fl 33949.

Englewood Community Funeral Home, Inc has been selected to serve the Wareham family.

You may share a memory at www.englewoodfh.com
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Englewood Community Funeral Home & Cremation Service
Download Now