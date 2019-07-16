Addison M. Wareham



Addison Matthew Wareham, 92, of Placida, FL passed away on Wednesday, July 10, 2019 at Venice Regional Bayfront Health.



He was born on March 2, 1927 in Lake Linden, MI to Raymond and Esther Wareham.



Mr. Wareham served in the US Navy during WW-II. He was a member of the American Legion, was known as "Mr. Fix-It" and could design anything as well, including a two-story home in the mountains of North Carolina. He had a special ability to make people laugh. Singing in the Church Choir and in a mixed chorus known as ENCORE were favorite activities.



He was ultra conservative, yet he contributed anonymously to many philanthropic causes.



He is survived by his partner of 9+ years: Virginia D. Samsel (aka Toni) his daughter: Marcia Stockard and three grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his son Greg.



Visitation will be held on Wednesday, July 17, 2019 from 10:00 AM until the Service time of 11:00 AM at Gulf Cove United Methodist Church. Navy Honors will follow the service. Burial will be in the Wareham Family Cemetery in Marble, NC.



In lieu of flowers the family request contributions be made in his memory to the Salvation Army PO Box 495126 Port Charlotte, Fl 33949.



Englewood Community Funeral Home, Inc has been selected to serve the Wareham family.



