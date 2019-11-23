|
Agnes Pace, 96, of Port Charlotte, Florida passed away on November 20, 2019. She was born on May 15, 1923, to John and Pierina Pamieri in New Haven, Connecticut.
Agnes and her husband Andrew grew up in the same town, attended the same school and yet did not know one another until an introduction following high school when he was leaving to go fight in World War II. After many letters and months apart, Andrew knew the moment he stepped off the train, Agnes would be his wife. They married on November 27, 1947, embarking on one of the greatest love stories and sharing a lifetime of adoration for one another.
Agnes worked as a seamstress for many years and a homemaker, raising their son Andrew. She loved cooking, especially spending time baking her favorite desserts, lemon meringue, and chocolate lemon pie. Agnes was an avid lover of dogs and was devoted to sharing her affection with them. After settling in Port Charlotte in 1993, Agnes became a member of the St. Charles Borromeo Parish and the American Legion Auxiliary Post 110.
Agnes will be deeply missed by her husband of 72 years, Andrew; son Andrew; sister Anne Marie Maraucci; and 2 grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her parents; brothers Frank, John and Robert Palmieri; and sisters Louise Palmieri and Phyllis Loewenbaum.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations are made to Tidewell Hospice. To express condolences to the family and share in celebrating the life of Agnes, please visit www.JohnsonTaylorFuneral.com and sign the online guestbook. Arrangements are by Johnson Taylor Funeral and Cremation.