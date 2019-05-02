Home

Larry Taylor Funeral and Cremation Services
1515 Tamiami Trail
Punta Gorda, FL 33950
(941) 833-0600
Visitation
Thursday, May 2, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Larry Taylor Funeral and Cremation Services
1515 Tamiami Trail
Punta Gorda, FL 33950
Service
Friday, May 3, 2019
11:00 AM
Sacred Heart Catholic Church
Agnes Paolella Obituary
Agnes Paolella, 84, of Punta Gorda passed away April 29, 2019. She was the daughter of Victor and Palma Corapi, born December 3, 1934 in Brooklyn, NY. Agnes was a homemaker and a librarian at the public library. She came to this area in 1982 from Levittown, NY and was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church.

Agnes will be greatly missed by her husband Frank of 61 years; sons, James Paolella of Levittown, NY, and Frank Paolella, of Punta Gorda; grandchildren, Frank, Michele, and Keli; and brother, Victor (Marianne) Corapi of Staten Island, NY.

The family will receive friends 6:00-8:00 p.m. Thursday, May 2, 2019 at Larry Taylor Funeral and Cremation Services. The service in celebration of Agnes' life will be at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, May 3 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church. To express condolences to the family, please visit www.LTaylorFuneral.com and sign the online guest book. Arrangements are by Larry Taylor Funeral and Cremation Services.
