Agnes Paolella, 84, of Punta Gorda passed away April 29, 2019. She was the daughter of Victor and Palma Corapi, born December 3, 1934 in Brooklyn, NY. Agnes was a homemaker and a librarian at the public library. She came to this area in 1982 from Levittown, NY and was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church.
Agnes will be greatly missed by her husband Frank of 61 years; sons, James Paolella of Levittown, NY, and Frank Paolella, of Punta Gorda; grandchildren, Frank, Michele, and Keli; and brother, Victor (Marianne) Corapi of Staten Island, NY.
The family will receive friends 6:00-8:00 p.m. Thursday, May 2, 2019 at Larry Taylor Funeral and Cremation Services. The service in celebration of Agnes' life will be at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, May 3 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church.