Aida Gutierrez, 95, of Punta Gorda, FL went to a better place to reunite with God and her beloved son, Fernando Ferro on October 12, 2019 at her residence. She was born October 3, 1924 in Buga Valle, Columbia, SA.
For 35 years she was a housekeeper for several doctors in the area. Her favorite pastime was to be with her grandchildren, greats and the great-greats as well. Going to church and helping pro templo, she was a very active member of the Evangelio De Amor Ministerios.
She is survived by her daughter Sara Gutierrez, daughter-in-law, Caroll Ferro; grandchildren, Aidee (Robert) Vigo, Evelyn Brito, Deanna Martin, Gina (Dave) Stepheson, Debbie (Erick) Heitter and David Ferro; 14 great grandchildren and 15 great great grandchildren.
The Visitation will be held on Thursday, October 17, 2019 at the Kays-Ponger & Uselton Funeral Home, 635 E Marion Avenue, Punta Gorda, FL 33950 from 2:00pm till 8:00pm. The Funeral Service will be at 10:00am, Friday October 18, 2019 at the Evangelio De Amor Ministerios, 80 Rosemary St, Port Charlotte, FL 33954.
