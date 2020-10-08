1/
Alan L. Mundy
Alan L. Mundy, 75, passed away Oct. 3, 2020. Born in Jacksonville, Fla., on the Navy Base, his family then moved back to Carmi, Ill., when he was two. He was raised in a farming tradition, but was equally compelled by a love of music. Alan played music with his brother Rick throughout his life. The music tradition was handed down through his Grandpa Ira and Grandma Mary Helen, to his father Loren and onto he and his brother. Alan began singing, playing guitar, and writing his own songs while in high school and soon after began playing on the road. Although they played under a few names, they gained recognition as Stone Moses and cut an album "Skunk Creek". In later years, they went by the name Bittercreek playing in Illinois and SW Florida. On July 3, 2010, they were asked to play in the "American Roots Music" platform for the Smithsonian.

Alan moved back to Florida in the 80's and worked in carpentry and as a handyman for the McQueen family. He took great pride in restoring a home for them that is now on the historical registry in Solana. Alan loved his horses, dogs, and animals of all kinds. He could be a crusty ole goat, but never failed to help anyone who needed a hand. He hid his golden heart well. Alan loved God, his country and his family. It was a joy to watch his face light up when our daughter came home to visit. His love for her knew no bounds and his pride in her was limitless.

Alan will be missed beyond measure by his wife of 25 years, Karen. His daughter Kendal Francoletti (Craig), grandson Augustine, his adored niece Brenda Shave, his great friend Alan Redstone and many nieces and nephews.

Rest easy Cowboy

Please, in his name, the family requests donations to the Alzheimer's Association and Tidewell Hospice. To express condolences to the family and share in celebrating the life of Alan, please visit www.JohnsonTaylorFuneral.com and sign the online guestbook. Arrangements are by Johnson Taylor Funeral and Cremation.

Published in Sun Newspapers on Oct. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Johnson-Taylor Funeral and Cremation
1515 Tamiami Trail
Punta Gorda, FL 33950
(941) 833-0600
