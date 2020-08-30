Alan Theophilus Bonaparte, was called to Heaven on July 28, 2020. He was born in Bridgeport, Conn., on July 30, 1952, the eighth child of the late Miriam Sands Bonaparte and Louis Napoleon Bonaparte, Sr.



Alan attended the Town of Stratford Education System and graduated from Bunnell High School, Class of 1971. He further extended his education by attending the Housatonic Community College, the Computer Processing Institute Bridgeport, Conn., and First Investor Corporation in Scarsdale, N.Y. He held various jobs working for such companies as: Warner Brother of Stratford, Stop & Shop Supermarket Norwalk, Connecticut. He retired and relocated to California with his wife, Jacklyn. He relocated to Florida after the passing of his wife.



In Heaven, Alan joined his late wife, Jacklyn Bonaparte, two Sisters: Emma Taylor, Brenda Bonaparte, three Brothers: Louis N. (Jr.), Elliott R. and Terrence S. (Sr.) Bonaparte.



Surviving sisters and brothers: Joan Wilson (Wayne, Sr.) Calif., Luella Bonaparte Fla., Anita Pecirep (Predrag) Conn., Kevin Bonaparte (Nancy) Conn., and Daniel Bonaparte Sr. (Janet) Texas. A Sister-in-law Marion Bonaparte Conn., and many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.



