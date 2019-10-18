|
Albert E. Gagne, 75, of Englewood, Florida unexpectedly passed away on Saturday, October 5, 2019 in Bangor, Maine.
He was born on Aug. 16, 1944 in Northampton, Mass to Albert and Stacia (Januskiewicz) Gagne. A was employed by the Coca-Cola Co. for many years as a truck driver. He, also, worked part-time at the Big Y in Northampton. When he retired in 2009, he moved to Englewood, Fl. from Florence Mass. Al was an active member of the Moose Lodge in Florida. When asked to do a favor, Al "Corky" was there to lend a hand.
He was preceded by his parents, his beloved wife, Ruthie, and his loving son Robert. He is survived by three children, Chad Gagne of Belcherton, MA, Teresa Novotny of Easthampton, MD, Debra (Garth) of Carver, MA, and and his cousin, Roberta Boulanger of Hadley. He also leaves seven grandchildren, four great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandchild, many relatives, friends and his friend Joan.
In lieu of flowers, contributors may be made in Al's memory to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation, 60 East 56th St. 8th floor, New York, NY, 10022, or the , 7272 Greenville Ave., Dallas, Texas 75231.
Burial will be private and at the convenience of the family. At a later date, a celebration of life for Al will be held.