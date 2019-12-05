|
|
Albert Earl King
May 17, 1925 to August 15, 2019
Albert E. King of Englewood, Florida passed away August 15, 2019 at the age of 94.Albert was born in Ithaca, New York and was a greeting card salesman for Norcross and Gibson in New York
City for over 30 years. He was involved in the Boy Scouts while raising a family in Seaford, New York. He was a
Lions Club District Governor, and in Englewood a member of the Englewood Methodist Church, the American Legion, and Masonic Lodge 360. He volunteered at Lemon Bay Park for twenty years.
He was predeceased by
Geraldine, his wife of 52 years, son David, and grandson Timothy. He is survived by his partner Claire Callahan, son Thomas, daughters Sally and Patti, 10 grandchildren, and 2 great-grandchildren.
On October 26 Albert was interred with Geraldine at Vestal Hills Memorial Park in Vestal, New York.