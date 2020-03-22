|
Albert Everett "Al" Rajotte affectionately known to many as Raindrop, 77, of Englewood, Fla. unexpectedly passed away at home March 18, 2020. He was born Feb. 2, 1943 in Haverhill, Mass. to Leon and Florence Rajotte who preceded him in death along with his sister, Marie Rajotte Dunlap. Graduated from St. James Catholic HS, entered the Navy and married the love of his life, Geraldine "Geri" Arsenault on April 8, 1961. He worked for Verizon
Telephone Company for 30 years in Florida and New Hampshire.
He is survived by daughter, Lori (Tim) Rajotte Turner and her husband, Tim of Hollywood, Fla. sons, Brian Rajotte of Tallahassee, Fla. and Kevin Rajotte and his husband Todd of St. Paul, Minn; six grandchildren, Ashley, Shawn and Caitlin Turner, Tyler, Shane and Riley Rajotte. Sister-in-law Maureen Minion and two brothers-in-law, Dick Libby and Dick Dunlap and many nieces and nephews.
When he wasn't working around his community on one of his many projects he enjoyed hunting, fishing, a good glass of Jack and spending time with family and friends.
Services to be announced. You may express condolences to the family by visiting
www.nationalcremation.com website.