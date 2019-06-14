Albert J. Lemmis, 82, of Punta Gorda, Florida, passed away on June 11, 2019 under Hospice care at his home, surrounded by his family. He was born March 11, 1937 in Newport, Rhode Island to James W. and Eleanor (nee Quelet) Lemmis.



He served in the US Air Force and was a graduate of Providence College in Rhode Island. He retired from American Express in 1999, where he served as a corporate auditor. He was a parishioner of Sacred Heart Catholic Church for 20 years.



He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Marie Lemmis (nee Clementi), their three children, Lisa Mead, James Lemmis and Albert Lemmis; 9 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren.



The Funeral Mass will be held on Friday, June 21st at 11AM at the Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Punta Gorda. In lieu of flowers, the family has requested donations be made to Sacred Heart Catholic Church.



