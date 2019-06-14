Home

Sacred Heart Catholic Church
211 W Charlotte Ave
Punta Gorda, FL 33950
Funeral Mass
Friday, Jun. 21, 2019
11:00 AM
Sacred Heart Catholic Church
Punta Gorda, FL
Albert J. Lemmis


Albert J. Lemmis Obituary
Albert J. Lemmis, 82, of Punta Gorda, Florida, passed away on June 11, 2019 under Hospice care at his home, surrounded by his family. He was born March 11, 1937 in Newport, Rhode Island to James W. and Eleanor (nee Quelet) Lemmis.

He served in the US Air Force and was a graduate of Providence College in Rhode Island. He retired from American Express in 1999, where he served as a corporate auditor. He was a parishioner of Sacred Heart Catholic Church for 20 years.

He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Marie Lemmis (nee Clementi), their three children, Lisa Mead, James Lemmis and Albert Lemmis; 9 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren.

The Funeral Mass will be held on Friday, June 21st at 11AM at the Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Punta Gorda. In lieu of flowers, the family has requested donations be made to Sacred Heart Catholic Church.

Please visit kays-ponger.com to leave the family your thoughts, memories and condolences on the online guestbook.
