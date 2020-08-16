Alexander Joseph Grillo



DECEMBER 25, 1932 - JULY 15, 2020



Alexander Joseph Grillo, 87, of Lake Suzy, Fla., passed away on July 15, 2020. Born in Norwich, Conn., on December 25, 1932, he was the son of the late Jack and Josephine (Scialabba) Grillo.



Al grew up in Norwich, Conn. He served his country in the United States Army before being honorably discharged. He was an avid golfer, a member of the Nashua Country Club and a connoisseur of red wine. Family was very important to Al; he was very dedicated to his wife Joanne, cared for her when she fell ill and until her passing in 2017. He worked at Sanders Associates for 30 years and retired from H.R. Textron as Financial Vice President. He and Joanne enjoyed their retirement in Florida for over 20 years and for many years were active members of Kingsway Country Club.



He is survived by his son Paul Grillo and his wife Lucy; daughters Ruth Boland and her husband Tom, Jean Beck and her husband Rich; grandchildren Michael Grillo, Sarah Grillo, Jessica Barnes, JT Boland, Kelly Boland, Samantha Beck, and Jordan Beck; great-grandchild Callahan Barnes. He is predeceased by his wife of 59 years Joanne Grillo; brother Joseph Grillo; and sister Nancy Rizzuto.



A Mass of Christian Burial was held at 10 a.m. on Monday, July 20, 2020, at Saint Christopher Catholic Church, 62 Manchester St, Nashua, N.H. with burial immediately following at St. Patrick's Cemetery, 102 Derry St., Hudson, N.H.



