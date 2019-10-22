|
|
Margaret "Peggy" Ann Arnold, 85, of Port Charlotte, Florida died Friday, October 18, 2019.
Margaret was born January 22, 1934 in Lake Placid, New York, daughter of the late Katherine V. (nee Collins) Lee. She moved to Florida in 1972 from Massachusetts with family and husband, Wayne E. Arnold, who died in 2011. She was a retired waitress.
She is survived by her loving family, six daughters, Cheryl Mason of North Port, FL, Tina Spurlock of Port Charlotte, Eva Burden of Hickory Creek, TX, Linda Hart of St. James City FL, Lisa Chan of Port Charlotte, and Debra Hooghkirk of North Port, FL: four sons, Joseph Nostin of Orlando, FL, Frank Nostin of St. Petersburg, FL, Jeffery Arnold of Port Charlotte and Gary Arnold of Port Charlotte; a brother, Lawrence Lee of New Hampshire, 23 Grandchildren and 21 Great Grandchildren.
Memorial services and interment will be held Monday 11:00 AM, October 28, 2019 at Restlawn Memorial Gardens, 1380 Forrest Nelson Blvd., Port Charlotte, FL 33952.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Tidewell Hospice, Inc., 5595 Rand Blvd., Sarasota, FL 34238 www.tidewell.org.
Friends may visit online at www.robersonfh.com to extend condolences to the family. Arrangements by Roberson Funeral Home & Crematory Port Charlotte Chapel.