Alexander S. Brown
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Alexander's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Alexander S. Brown, of Englewood, Fla., formerly of Orleans, Mass., passed away unexpectedly on June 10, 2020. Alex grew up on Cape Cod where he attended Nauset Regional High School and also attended Fryeburg Academy in Maine.

He is survived by his mother, Carole (Bonnell) Brown of Cape Haze, Fla., a sister, Terry (Brown) Ward (Robert) of Silver Springs, Fla., a brother, Douglas Brown (Jennifer) of Eastham, Mass., and a sister, Darlene (Brown) Anderson (Phil) of Aurora, Colo.

He is predeceased by his father, Francis (Brownie) Brown.

A private family service is planned for the future.

Lemon Bay Funeral Home and Cremation Services is in charge of arrangements.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Englewood Sun on Jun. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Lemon Bay Funeral & Cremation Services
2 Buchans Landing
Englewood, FL 34223
(941) 474-5575
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved