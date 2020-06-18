Alexander S. Brown, of Englewood, Fla., formerly of Orleans, Mass., passed away unexpectedly on June 10, 2020. Alex grew up on Cape Cod where he attended Nauset Regional High School and also attended Fryeburg Academy in Maine.



He is survived by his mother, Carole (Bonnell) Brown of Cape Haze, Fla., a sister, Terry (Brown) Ward (Robert) of Silver Springs, Fla., a brother, Douglas Brown (Jennifer) of Eastham, Mass., and a sister, Darlene (Brown) Anderson (Phil) of Aurora, Colo.



He is predeceased by his father, Francis (Brownie) Brown.



A private family service is planned for the future.



Lemon Bay Funeral Home and Cremation Services is in charge of arrangements.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store