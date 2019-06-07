|
|
Alfred Albert Adam, Jr. passed away peacefully on June 3, 2019, at his home in Venice, Florida, surrounded by his devoted wife and family.
A celebration of Al's life will take place at Our Lady of Lourdes Church in Venice, Florida, on June 10th at 10:00 A.M. A reception will immediately follow in the church hall.
In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that a donation be made to the Knights of Columbus Backpack Program at Our Lady of Lourdes Church, Venice, FL., Knights of Columbus #9942, Our Lady of Lourdes, 1301 Center Road, Venice, FL 34292. Attn: Jim Palermo
Sorry it is that kind of day.
Additional information can be found on the Farley Funeral Home website at FarleyFuneralHome.com