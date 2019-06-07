Home

Farley Funeral Homes and Crematory
265 South Nokomis Avenue
Venice, FL 34285
(941) 488-2291
Celebration of Life
Monday, Jun. 10, 2019
10:00 AM
Our Lady of Lourdes Church
1301 Center Road
Venice, FL
Alfred Albert Adam Jr. Obituary
Alfred Albert Adam, Jr. passed away peacefully on June 3, 2019, at his home in Venice, Florida, surrounded by his devoted wife and family.

A celebration of Al's life will take place at Our Lady of Lourdes Church in Venice, Florida, on June 10th at 10:00 A.M. A reception will immediately follow in the church hall.

In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that a donation be made to the Knights of Columbus Backpack Program at Our Lady of Lourdes Church, Venice, FL., Knights of Columbus #9942, Our Lady of Lourdes, 1301 Center Road, Venice, FL 34292. Attn: Jim Palermo

Sorry it is that kind of day.

Additional information can be found on the Farley Funeral Home website at FarleyFuneralHome.com
