Alfred C. Dipre
Alfred C. Dipre, passed away on Nov. 17, 2020, in Port Charlotte, Fla., after battling numerous health complications. Al, as he was lovingly called, was 83 years of age. He moved to Florida with his wife of 31 years from New York in 1993.

Al had many interests and hobbies. He was a real Outdoors Man and enjoyed going hunting and fishing with his buddies; enjoyed cooking and his daily crossword puzzles. Never missed an evening of Jeopardy and of course, a Giants or Yankee game. He was a great conversationalist and was generous with his words of encouragement towards others. He always was and will continue to be an inspiration to his grandchildren, Anthony, Christopher and Nathaniel, his pride and joy. Grandpa Al will always be close to their hearts. He loved his dogs Jesse, Chloe and Duke which were all adopted from shelters throughout the years.

Al will be missed and loved forever. May he rest peace.

Arrangements under the care of Gendron Funeral & Cremation Services Inc. located at 14538 Tamiami Trail, North Port, FL 34287. 941-423-9110 www.gendronfuneralhome.com

Published in Sun Newspapers on Dec. 6, 2020.
