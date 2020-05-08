Amanda Dell Woods Sweeney passed away May 5, 2020, at 4:57 a.m. of natural causes.
Amanda was born November 28, 1922, in Waverly, Tenn., the daughter of Walter David Woods and Susie Corbitt Woods. She retired from Chrysler Corporation in Michigan and relocated to Port Charlotte, Fla. where she enjoyed friends, cards and traveling.
She is survived by one sister, Bobbye Ann McIntosh of Hopkinsville, Ky., and her best friends Sylvia Maher and Rachel Beck of Port Charlotte, Fla.
In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, William (Ed) Sweeney, her sister, ola Waggoner and Jane Scott, her brother Clyde Woods and her beloved dogs, Mickey and Francois.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made in memory of Amanda to the charity of your choice.
Services will be Friday, May 8, 2020, at 12:00 noon at Rest Lawn Memorial Gardens Cemetery.
Arrangements by Kays-Ponger & Uselton funeral home and cremation services. Port Charlotte Chapel.
Published in Englewood Sun on May 8, 2020.