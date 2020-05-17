Amber Elise Shildneck, 39, of North Port, Fla., passed away suddenly on May 1, 2020. She was born in Wise, Va., but spent most of her life in Florida. She was a mother of two. She was an animal advocate donating her time and raising money for various animal organization. In addition to selling her own skin care line she worked as a job coordinator for a local fencing company. She is survived by her daughters, Payten and Mckenzie, mother Pamela Kiely, father Douglas Shildneck, stepfather Tom Kiely, stepfather Robert Reames, and stepmother Dede Shildneck. Contributions in the name of Amber Shildneck may be made to the Animal Welfare League of Charlotte.



A celebration of Amber's life will be held for family and friends on Saturday May 23. For information please email rememberingamber.service@gmail.com



