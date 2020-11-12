Amelia Pluta Moritz, of Port Charlotte, Fla., passed away July 27, 2020.
"Lord, help me to do what You want me to do." Amelia Moritz's simple prayer guided her heart and actions throughout her life. Amelia Pluta Moritz was born on a farm in Charleton, Mass., on Nov. 21, 1914. She and the family moved to Dudley, Mass., to be near medical help and school.
She loved learning, excelling in math at St Joseph's Catholic School in Webster, Mass., worked as a nanny, then secretary in a Webster fabric mill.
She met George Moritz, and they dated for a year during the Great Depression. When George got a good job in New Haven, Conn., at Pond Lily Fabrics, he asked her to join him. "Not unless we get married!" was her response. So, on Dec. 28, 1935, she wed George Moritz at Zion Lutheran Church in New Haven and shared 63 wonderful years together.
"My children! I loved them so much, I couldn't stop hugging and kissing them." As they grew, she loved, taught, modeled, led, disciplined, listened, counseled, forgave, and especially taught about Jesus, our Savior. Her kindness, faith and love extended to all around her, She actively learned about everything she came in touch with, and passed that love of learning and the fun of being able to converse on a wide variety of subjects to her children: Carolyn Lawson (Bruce), Judy Calkins (Peter), and Edie MacLauchlan, and grandchildren: David Stone (Lyssa) daughter Bonita and son Michael, Adam Calkins (Jody) and daughter Shea, Seth Calkins (Trish) and sons James and Sebastian, and Rachel Cast (Josh) and son Nathan, daughter Gabriella, Amy MacLauchlan (Wayne Avery and daughter Cheyenne Avery), Michael MacLauchlan (Kimberly) and daughter Ashley, Peter MacLauchlan (Vivian) and children Ariana, Julianne and David. She was a stickler for proper grammar, enunciation and knowing the meanings of new words. "Let's get the dictionary!" helped immensely as all three of her daughters graduated from college with honors, a first in her family.
Throughout her life, she was active in the Lutheran church wherever they lived: Sunday School, choir, Bible study groups, quilting for missions, prayer meetings, fellowship activities, AAL (Thrivent) and caring for the church in behind the scenes work, gardening, repairing - wherever the need. With the Bedford, Mass., church, she and George helped start the Central Food Ministry in Lowell, Mass., a food/clothing/spiritual help church-sponsored organization, and continued volunteering there well into their 80's.
When George changed careers to Cannon Electric, the company moved to Mass., so the family moved to Beverly, Mass., and Amelia joined the company, making the gold-plated connectors for the first U.S. space program. The company merged with ITT, and they moved to California, made new friends, and visited old ones. She became a rock-hound, collecting stones as they traveled, finally making a U.S. rock garden in Woburn, Mass., their next home. She showed the grandchildren the beauty in tilling the earth, patiently guided them in picking and enjoying the ripe vegetables and fruit, and the joys of just observing God's wonderful creation, the splendor in giving to others, and how a smile can brighten a soul beyond measure. She taught her whole family to never give up, to find answers through prayer and to cherish the family God has given us, including many warmly welcomed into her extended family, many of whom knew her as Mom, Gram, Gramma, Gramina, Mom Amelia.
Amelia loved people, wherever, whoever. She accepted everyone as they were and loved being surrounded by family.
After George passed in 1999, she shared a house with her daughter Edie for 10 years, then came to live with her daughter Carolyn and husband, Bruce Lawson in Waltham, Mass., and enjoyed traveling south for the winter, making friends in both places, and sharing the love, peace, and friendship of both churches, Lutheran Church of the Savior in Bedford, Mass., and Lutheran Church of the Cross in Port Charlotte, Fla. She won hearts in hospitals and rehabs, through knee and broken leg surgeries, and worshiped every possible Sunday, walking with a cane, then a walker, then in a wheelchair. She smiled at everyone coming in and going out of church, enjoying their smiles and caring ways. Worshiping Our Lord Jesus meant the world to her, and on July 27, 2020, she peacefully went to rest in God, enjoying the pleasure of His eternal presence.
A visitation will take place at Lutheran Church of the Cross located at 2300 Luther Road, Port Charlotte, FL 33983 on Wednesday, November 18th from 10:30 to 11 a.m. with a memorial service to follow.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to either church or Tidewell Hospice. Please visit www.kayspongerpc.com
to extend condolences to the family, leave a message and share memories.