Amy Pearl Francis
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Amy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Amy Pearl Francis, 89, of Port Charlotte, Fla., died Friday, May 15, 2020, at

Bayfront Health-Port Charlotte.

Amy was born June 30, 1930, in St. Ann, Jamaica, to the late Samuel & Ida Douglas Newby. She moved to Port Charlotte in 1995 with her late husband, Allan Francis from Brooklyn, N.Y. She was a retired Registered Nurse and a former member of the New York State Nurses Association. Amy was formerly the Choir Director of the Church of God in East Flatbush, N.Y., and a member of the Port Charlotte New Testament Church of God.

She is survived by her loving family, a son, Mark P. Newby of Port Charlotte; a sister, Minette Drummond of Pennsylvania; and numerous, nieces, nephews and cousins.

Visitation will be held Thursday, May 21, 2020, from 6 to 8 p.m. at the funeral home. Funeral Services will be held Friday, 11 a.m, May 22, 2020, at Roberson Funeral Home Chapel, 2151 Tamiami Trail, Port Charlotte, FL 33948

Friends may visit online at www.robersonfh.com to extend condolences to the family. Arrangements by Roberson Funeral Home Port Charlotte Chapel.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Englewood Sun on May 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
22
Service
11:00 AM
Roberson Funeral Home & Crematory
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Roberson Funeral Home & Crematory
2151 Tamiami Trail
Port Charlotte, FL 33948
941-629-3141
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved