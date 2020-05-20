Amy Pearl Francis, 89, of Port Charlotte, Fla., died Friday, May 15, 2020, at
Bayfront Health-Port Charlotte.
Amy was born June 30, 1930, in St. Ann, Jamaica, to the late Samuel & Ida Douglas Newby. She moved to Port Charlotte in 1995 with her late husband, Allan Francis from Brooklyn, N.Y. She was a retired Registered Nurse and a former member of the New York State Nurses Association. Amy was formerly the Choir Director of the Church of God in East Flatbush, N.Y., and a member of the Port Charlotte New Testament Church of God.
She is survived by her loving family, a son, Mark P. Newby of Port Charlotte; a sister, Minette Drummond of Pennsylvania; and numerous, nieces, nephews and cousins.
Visitation will be held Thursday, May 21, 2020, from 6 to 8 p.m. at the funeral home. Funeral Services will be held Friday, 11 a.m, May 22, 2020, at Roberson Funeral Home Chapel, 2151 Tamiami Trail, Port Charlotte, FL 33948
Friends may visit online at www.robersonfh.com to extend condolences to the family. Arrangements by Roberson Funeral Home Port Charlotte Chapel.
Published in Englewood Sun on May 20, 2020.