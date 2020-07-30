Andrew William Wind (1932-2020)
An Englewood, Fla., resident since 1996, Andrew William Wind, age 87, died peacefully at home on July 23, 2020.
Besides his beloved wife of 64 years, Dorothy "Dot" Monroe, Andy leaves behind their three children: Suzanne Wind Gaskell (John), of Lyme, Conn., Kevin Andrew Wind of Venice, Fla.; and Nancy Wind Benjamin (Keith d. 2008) of Tiburon, Calif., Grandchildren: Jeremy and Matthew Greenbaum, Bruce and Peri Benjamin.
Andy was the youngest of four children born to Andrew William Wind, Sr. and Mildred A. McCarthy, on November 13, 1932, in Utica, N.Y. Andy is survived by two of his sisters: Margaret Barry of East Syracuse, N.Y. and Arlene McShane (William) of Fairfield Glade, Tenn. A sister, Lois Goodspeed, predeceased him. He is also survived by his first cousin, Henry "Bud" Wind of Englewood who convinced Andy and Dot to retire to Englewood.
Andy and Dot's marriage in 1956 marked the beginning of an adventure that led them from New York to Connecticut, Massachusetts, Vermont, and eventually Florida. In 1973, realizing a long-held dream of owning his own business, he bought a grocery store in Saxtons River, Vt., which he operated until retirement in 1994.
A celebration of Andy's life will be arranged at a later date; internment will be at Sarasota National (Veterans) Cemetery.
) is in charge of arrangements. Please see their website for more details.