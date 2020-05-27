Anita N. Largent, 78, of Englewood, Fla., passed away on Sunday, May 24, 2020, at Venice Regional Bayfront Hospital.



Born on October 27, 1941, in Bridgewater, Mass., to the late Ivan and Doris Bricknell Nourse, she had been a resident of Charlotte County for twenty-one years coming from Tallahassee, Fla.



Anita was a graduate of Colby College in Waterville, Maine with her bachelor's degree and her master degree in deaf education from Southern California University, and an education specialist degree from Florida State University. She taught all ages from pre-school through university level. After many years, she retired in 1999 from Leon County Public School System.



Anita was a member and a current Elder and a Clerk of Session of the Community Presbyterian Church. A loving wife, mother, and homemaker for her family, her hobbies included quilting and gardening.



She is pre-deceased by a daughter, Amanda Lee Largent in 1997.



Survivors include her loving husband of forty-eight years: Wayne Largent; two children: Belinda and Kevin (Alesia) Largent; three sisters: Marlynn Beninati, Rae McClain, Judith (Jerry) Houde and three grandchildren.



A memorial service will be held at a later date at the Community Presbyterian Church.



In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Community Presbyterian Church - Children's Ministry, 405 South McCall Road, Englewood, Florida 34223 in memory of Anita Largent.



