Ann B. Carroll, 82, of North Port, Fla. and former resident of Port Charlotte, Fla. died March 26, 2020 at Bayfront Health-Port Charlotte.
Ann was born January 17, 1938 in New Haven, Conn. to the late James and Christina Bradley. She moved to Florida in 1994 Branford, Conn.
She was a retired real estate agent and of the Catholic faith.
She is survived by her loving family, a daughter, Joanne Carroll of Amarillo, Texas and a son, John David Carroll of Austin, Texas. She was preceded in death by her husband, John B. Carroll who died in 2006.
Visitation will be held from 10 -11 a.m., Wednesday April 1, 2020 at Roberson Funeral Home Port Charlotte Chapel with Funeral Services at 11 a.m. Entombment will follow at Restlawn Memorial Gardens in Port Charlotte.
