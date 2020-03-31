Home

Roberson Funeral Home & Crematory
2151 Tamiami Trail
Port Charlotte, FL 33948
941-629-3141
Visitation
Wednesday, Apr. 1, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Funeral service
Wednesday, Apr. 1, 2020
11:00 AM
1938 - 2020
Ann B. Carroll Obituary
Ann B. Carroll, 82, of North Port, Fla. and former resident of Port Charlotte, Fla. died March 26, 2020 at Bayfront Health-Port Charlotte.

Ann was born January 17, 1938 in New Haven, Conn. to the late James and Christina Bradley. She moved to Florida in 1994 Branford, Conn.

She was a retired real estate agent and of the Catholic faith.

She is survived by her loving family, a daughter, Joanne Carroll of Amarillo, Texas and a son, John David Carroll of Austin, Texas. She was preceded in death by her husband, John B. Carroll who died in 2006.

Visitation will be held from 10 -11 a.m., Wednesday April 1, 2020 at Roberson Funeral Home Port Charlotte Chapel with Funeral Services at 11 a.m. Entombment will follow at Restlawn Memorial Gardens in Port Charlotte.

Memorial contributions in lieu of flowers may be made to: (optional) such as a church or favorite charity.

Friends may visit online at www.robersonfh.com to extend condolences to the family. Arrangements by Roberson Funeral Home Port Charlotte Chapel.
