Ann Bowie, 84 of Port Charlotte, FL passed away April 22, 2019. She was born September 28, 1934 in Auburndale, FL to Clarence and Lou Davidsen.



She graduated from Auburndale High School in 1952 and was appointed Miss Auburndale in 1951. She also was a member of 4H. Ann went on to be what she liked to call herself, a household engineer. She loved to sew, garden and especially enjoyed caring for her grandchildren. Everyone who knew Ann would say she was witty, happy, energetic, caring, tenacious, stubborn and funny. Ann positively touched the lives of everyone she met. Ann was preceded in death by her parents; her loving husband, Nathaniel Bowie; her son, Gary Stroup; and her brother, Pete Davidsen.



She is survived by her daughters, Amy (John) Hagerty and Rebecca Huffer; her grandchildren, Jenna Hagerty, Samantha Hagerty, and Sarah (Justin) Wilke; and her great grandchildren, Madison Ann, Natalie Rose, and Olivia Jane.



A memorial service for Ann will take place on Sunday, May 5, 2019 at 2pm at Kays-Ponger & Uselton Funeral Home; 2405 Harbor Blvd, Port Charlotte, FL 33952. Memorial contributions may be made to the Lighthouse of Manasota; 7318 N Tamiami Trail, Sarasota, FL 34243 (www.lighthouseofmanasota.org) or Best Friends Animal Society; 5001 Angel Canyon Rd., Kanab, UT 84741 (www.bestfriends.org). Read More Listen to Obituary